It’s been one year since the NCAA adopted a name, image and likeness (NIL) policy, allowing its “amateur” athletes to monetize and benefit off their own personal brands and make money over the table. This is all while attending one of their institutions and donating endless time to their athletic programs.



Allowing NCAA student-athletes to turn a profit while pursuing a degree or athletic superstardom had been long overdue. Heading into year No. 2, the NIL model has tons of questions and issues, a lot caused by events that wouldn’t have happened had the NCAA had better legislated the kinds of deals for cash, and namely how much moolah, was acceptable.

Here are the highlights from the first 365 days of NIL.