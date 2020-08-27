Nine NFL Teams, Eight MLB Teams Join NBA, WNBA in Racial Justice Walkout [UPDATED]

Today NFL, NHL, and MLB teams joined the NBA/WNBA walkout for racial justice. Graphic : Eric Barrow

As the NBA continued its postponement Thursday after players protested police violence on Black lives, some NFL teams staged a smaller scale work strike of canceling practices.



The Detroit Lions were the first sports team to strike when they refused to practice Tuesday in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin, Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

There was an insightful piece put out this morning by an activist and attorney, Derecka Purnell, laying out items professional athletes could do on the ground to take advantage of this moment.



Organize and reach out to activists in their area to see what their needs are on the ground. Support the Movement 4 Black Lives which connects to over 150 organizations that push for the structural change the players are seeking. Demand cities pass reparations bills for victims of police, prison, and vigilante violence.

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills echoed some of Purnell’s sentiments of reaching out to local activists in response to the NBA strike yesterday. He has been an active presence in Louisville, Kentucky, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old, EMT worker who was killed during a botched police raid. Still was even arrested last month while at a demonstration.

In league action itself, here are the NFL teams that cancelled Thursday’s practice:

Jets

Bears -

Washington —

Colts —

Packers —

Cardinals —

Titans —

Here is list of players and teams that met to propose actionable items to combat racial injustice moving forward.

Jaguars — Met for 2 hours this morning to discuss a plan for racial justice. They still held practice.

Saints — Janoris Jenkins

UPDATE: Here are the MLB games postponed for Thursday.

Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays



Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s

The MLB Players alliance, composed of more than 100 Black current and former MLB players have announced that they will be donating their salaries on Jackie Robinson Day to “combat racial inequality and aid Black families and communities.”

And here is a list of players’ spewing idoitic comparisons … oh wait.. It’s just Brian Urlacher



