Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Nine NFL Teams, Eight MLB Teams Join NBA, WNBA in Racial Justice Walkout [UPDATED]

dearbea
DeArbea Walker
Filed to:Black Lives Matter Walkout
Black Lives Matter WalkoutnflBlack Lives matterwalkout
Save
Today NFL, NHL, and MLB teams joined the NBA/WNBA walkout for racial justice.
Today NFL, NHL, and MLB teams joined the NBA/WNBA walkout for racial justice.
Graphic: Eric Barrow

As the NBA continued its postponement Thursday after players protested police violence on Black lives, some NFL teams staged a smaller scale work strike of canceling practices.

Advertisement

The Detroit Lions were the first sports team to strike when they refused to practice Tuesday in light of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin, Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Advertisement

There was an insightful piece put out this morning by an activist and attorney, Derecka Purnell, laying out items professional athletes could do on the ground to take advantage of this moment.

  1. Organize and reach out to activists in their area to see what their needs are on the ground.
  2. Support the Movement 4 Black Lives which connects to over 150 organizations that push for the structural change the players are seeking.
  3. Demand cities pass reparations bills for victims of police, prison, and vigilante violence.
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills echoed some of Purnell’s sentiments of reaching out to local activists in response to the NBA strike yesterday. He has been an active presence in Louisville, Kentucky, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old, EMT worker who was killed during a botched police raid. Still was even arrested last month while at a demonstration.

Advertisement

In league action itself, here are the NFL teams that cancelled Thursday’s practice:

Jets

Bears -

Advertisement

Washington —

Advertisement

Colts —

Advertisement

Packers —

Advertisement

Cardinals —

Advertisement
Advertisement

Titans —

Advertisement

Here is list of players and teams that met to propose actionable items to combat racial injustice moving forward.

Jaguars — Met for 2 hours this morning to discuss a plan for racial justice. They still held practice.

Advertisement

Saints — Janoris Jenkins

Advertisement

UPDATE: Here are the MLB games postponed for Thursday.

Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers

Advertisement

Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals

Advertisement

Texas Rangers and Oakland A’s

Advertisement

The MLB Players alliance, composed of more than 100 Black current and former MLB players have announced that they will be donating their salaries on Jackie Robinson Day to “combat racial inequality and aid Black families and communities.”

Advertisement

And here is a list of players’ spewing idoitic comparisons … oh wait.. It’s just Brian Urlacher

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Nine NFL Teams, Eight MLB Teams Join NBA, WNBA in Racial Justice Walkout [UPDATED]
Screenshot: Instagram

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

New Report: Nude Cheerleader Video and Dan Snyder’s Direct Involvement in Alleged Sexual Harassment. UPDATE: Snyder Blasts WaPo, Blames Victim

Doc Rivers Is Done Listening to Trump Whine

Welcome to the Revolution, NHL. We Hope You'll Stay Awhile (They Won't)

Max Kellerman Says Nothing but the Truth and it Drives Trumpers Crazy