No! Not that kind of edibles!

New naming rights mean stoners are gonna show up to Texas ballpark… and be severely bummed out

The Brazos Valley Bombers are the two-time defending champions of the Texas Collegiate League, a summer circuit that has been a stop for major leaguers including Jake Arrieta, Brandon Belt, Paul Goldschmidt, Corey Kluber, and Hunter Pence.

The most accomplished Bombers alum to date, former Texas A&M standout A.J. Minter, is now a reliever with Atlanta. Last year’s No. 4 pick in the MLB draft for the Royals, fellow Aggies lefty Asa Lacy, was with Brazos Valley in 2019. That makes sense, as the Bombers play in Bryan, just north of College Station.

It’s where the Bombers play, as well as Brazos Valley Cavalry FC of USL2, that’s interesting. The park opened as Bomber Field when the Bryan Bombers made their 1947 debut in the Lone Star League, then a minor league at the defunct Class C level. Those Bombers lasted three years, and from 1950-54, Bryan was home to minor league teams called the Sports, Majors, and Indians. The last iteration of minor league baseball in Bryan, in the Class B Big State League, halfway through 1954, ended when the team moved to Del Rio on the way to a 53-93 season.

Over the years, it’s been known as Travis Field, Brazos Valley Ballpark, Nutrabolt Stadium, and now… well, that’s where it gets tricky.

According to the Bryan Eagle, the Bombers and Cavalry now will play their home games at Edible Field. According to WTAW news radio, it will be Edible Arrangements Stadium. The local NBC affiliate, KAGS, posted a Brazos Valley Bombers release that said it will be Edible Stadium (which is an amazing and somewhat disturbing Google search). But KBTX, the CBS affiliate, posted an otherwise identically-worded release from Clutch Entertainment Group, the Bombers’ and Cavalry’s owner, that circled back to Edible Field.

In other words, the Bombers and Cavalry will continue to play at Travis Field, located at 2200 Bomber Drive — according to Google Maps. The Bombers’ address listed on their website is 2210 Bomber Drive. BV Cavalry FC’s website calls it 525 W. Carson Street.

All of this is a fantastic argument for federal legalization of marijuana, both to ease the headache caused by this mess, and because the only way this ballpark name is any good is if you can go get high at the Big Edible.