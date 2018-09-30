Photo: John Hefti (AP)

All four NL teams who needed to win won on the final day of the MLB season, as the Dodgers, Rockies, Cubs, and Brewers all kept their hopes of a division title alive. Their victories set up what will be a wild prelude to the NLDS, with only the Atlanta Braves assured of their spot so far.

Honestly, though, Game 162 wasn’t really all that dramatic anywhere around the league. The Dodgers made it easiest on their fans, jumping out to a 9-0 lead against the Giants thanks to a seven-run third inning and then coasting to a 15-0 win. Milwaukee and Colorado could stay calm as well, with the Brewers beating the Tigers 11-0 and the Rockies beating the Nationals 12-0. The Cubs made their game into the closest one resembling “mildly interesting” by going down 2-0 to the Cardinals early, but a four-run third put them in a fine position to win 10-5. These results all mean that we’ll see the first two division tiebreaker games since the Tigers lost to the Twins in 2009.

So here’s what’s going to happen:

On Monday, the Rockies will head to Los Angeles to play the Dodgers, and the Brewers will go to Chicago to play the Cubs for their respective division titles. The winner of each of these games goes straight to the NLDS.

On Tuesday, the two losers of the Monday games will meet in either Milwaukee or Chicago for the NL Wild Card game. The winner goes to the NLDS and the loser gets eliminated.

On Thursday, the NLDS begins, with the Braves playing against the NL West winner, and the NL Central winner playing against the Wild Card team.

Oh, and the A’s will play the Yankees in New York on Wednesday as two ridiculously successful AL wild card teams will battle to crush each other’s dreams through playoff elimination. If that interests you at all.