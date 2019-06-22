Less than 24 hours after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred finally acknowledged that this year’s batch of baseballs might in some way, shape or form be contributing to the league’s historic home run pace—it’s not that the balls are juiced, the “pill” inside the ball is providing less drag—a home run distance record was set in Arlington, Tx.



In the bottom of the first against the White Sox, Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara smashed a 505-foot dinger into the upper-deck deep into right field. It was the first 500-foot home run at Globe Life Park, and tied the longest ever homer in statcast history, last set by Trevor Story.

(Sadly, the clip cuts out before we can find out if Mazara did another celebratory dong-tap with a teammate)

Mazara is no stranger to mashing deep at home—he held the previous record for longest home run hit in Arlington at 491 feet—he apparently was not aware of just how hard he hit the ball until he saw the reaction of his teammate, Elvis Andrus, waiting for him at home plate.

“I didn’t know where it went, and then I got to home plate and saw the look on Elvis’ face,” Mazara told MLB.com. “I knew then I had hit it far. Then [Shin-Soo] Choo told me that was the longest home run ever.”

The outfielder’s manager, though complimentary of Mazara’s performance, chose to note that Mother Nature deserves almost as much credit for the distance as the player does.

“I don’t know ... I’d like to do the physics on it,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “It was windier today. Typically, early in the season it was windier, and then we went through a dead period where the wind wasn’t that bad. Today it was blowing a little bit.”

But Woodward eventually dropped the act and came around to say that he was “glad [he] got to see it in person.”