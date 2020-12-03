Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Nope, that wasn’t Matt Patricia’s burner account going in on Matthew Stafford

jonhelmkamp
Jon Helmkamp
Filed to:oops
oopsmatt patriciadetroit lionsburner accountstwitter
Save
The mysterious “EddyPLionsFan” account was not former coach Matt Patricia.
The mysterious “EddyPLionsFan” account was not former coach Matt Patricia.
Photo: Getty Images

So, that Matt Patricia burner account is claiming that it isn’t Matt Patricia.

Advertisement

According to an article in the Detroit Free Press, it looks as though that’s the case. A 20-year-old Los Angeles Rams fan named Dylan Cardwell was the mastermind behind the fake burner.

“I was curious to see how easily it would be for someone to make a burner account for someone famous. And as I found out, it’s pretty easy with a little planning,” Cardwell said in an interview.

Advertisement

Honestly, hats off to you, Cardwell. Well played. With about five seconds of research on Wikipedia, he created a handle and a bio that not-so-subtly hinted at now-former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia. After satirically commenting on tweets by Detroit Lions beat writers, he certainly got himself noticed.

Apparently, Matt Patricia is not subtweeting to defend himself and rip on the Lions, which is mildly disappointing for all of us.

G/O Media may get a commission
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer
Non-Contact Infrared Forehead Thermometer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin
Austin Rivers doesn't understand why people don't want to play for the Knicks
Masseuse only one to be punished (with $31,000 fine) for doing what Bob Kraft asked and paid for
Did Matt Patricia light up Matthew Stafford from a (laughably obvious) burner account? [UPDATED]
Ravens-Steelers disaster was a highlight reel of everything wrong with the NFL this year