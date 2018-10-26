When you get an unbeatable deal on a mattress!
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty)

The Saints beat the Ravens on Sunday on the rarest of rarities. So there would’ve been a lot to potentially talk about in the postgame meet-and-greet, but Joe Flacco got right to the important stuff: He needed to let Sean Payton know that Payton’s brother sold him a mattress on the Jersey Shore a few years ago.

Flacco’s a New Jersey native, so that makes sense. It’s unclear if Payton’s brother is a mattress salesman or if this was like, a Craigslist thing, but I sincerely hope it was the former. We’ve asked the Ravens and Saints to clarify.

Since we’re here, let’s rank the shore towns:

  1. Atlantic City
  2. Ocean City
  3. Avalon
  4. Point Pleasant
  5. Cape May
  6. Stone Harbor
  7. Asbury Park
  8. Seaside Heights
  9. LBI
  10. Belmar
  11. Getting hit by a boardwalk tram
  12. Wildwood

We will allow no disputing of the rankings.

What was this blog originally about again?