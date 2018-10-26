Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty)

The Saints beat the Ravens on Sunday on the rarest of rarities. So there would’ve been a lot to potentially talk about in the postgame meet-and-greet, but Joe Flacco got right to the important stuff: He needed to let Sean Payton know that Payton’s brother sold him a mattress on the Jersey Shore a few years ago.

Flacco’s a New Jersey native, so that makes sense. It’s unclear if Payton’s brother is a mattress salesman or if this was like, a Craigslist thing, but I sincerely hope it was the former. We’ve asked the Ravens and Saints to clarify.

Since we’re here, let’s rank the shore towns:

Atlantic City

Ocean City

Avalon

Point Pleasant

Cape May

Stone Harbor

Asbury Park

Seaside Heights

LBI

Belmar

Getting hit by a boardwalk tram Wildwood



We will allow no disputing of the rankings.

What was this blog originally about again?