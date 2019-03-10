James Dolan got his feelings hurt shortly after the Knicks lost to the Kings on Saturday. As Dolan was leaving the garden with his security team, a fan in the stand had the audacity to yell, “sell the team!” When the heckle made its way to his ears, a petulant grin suddenly grew on Dolan’s face. The owner approached the fan and asked him if he wants to “not come to anymore games?” Understandably, the man in the stands replied with “why?” At that point, Dolan’s smile faded away. It’s not clear whether it was because someone had the gall to question his chest-puffing, or if he just didn’t have a witty comeback to what was going to be such an obvious response. (I’m going with the latter because all the Knicks owner could muster up was “it’s rude.”)

It was Dolan who got the last laugh, unfortunately. He told the fan his opinion was not actually an opinion and ended the exchange with “enjoy watching [the Knicks] on TV” before sending his security after the fan.

According to TMZ, witnesses saw two cops and MSG security make their way to the fan and get his information. No word on whether the fan will be banned for life yet. In a statement to the New York Daily News, Garden reps said, “Our policy is and will continue to be that if you are disrespectful to anyone in our venues, we will ask you not to return.”

It’s just the type of vague, exploitable conduct language that you’d expect someone like Dolan to take advantage of. We should honestly all be so lucky.