Before this weekend, English businessman Alan Hardy owned both Notts County, a fourth-tier English soccer club, and a penis the vast majority of the world had never seen. After his accidentally revealing tweet on Sunday, both of those facts will need to be revised.

The incident with the dick pic arose when Hardy—or “Big Alan” as he likes to be known—was attempting to expose some hypocrisy on the part of an outspoken internet detractor of his. Hardy posted two screenshots of two different messages from “FA Player Intermediary” Aron Greaves: one a friendly text message that wished Hardy a Merry Christmas, the other a foul-mouthed tweet in which Greaves called Henry everything but a child of God. Unbeknownst to him, Hardy’s screenshot of Greaves’s tweet included photos from Hardy’s camera roll at the bottom; one photo in the roll was Hardy’s cock shot.

Hardy has since deleted the tweet, but it has of course been saved for posterity:

After some time, Hardy tweeted an apology and claimed that he will soon delete his account:

That same evening, Hardy released another statement on Notts’s official club page. In it, he said he “very reluctantly” has decided to sell the team. “After considerable soul-searching, I no longer feel I can continue as the owner of Notts County Football Club,” Hardy wrote. He later attempted to head off any speculation that his out-of-the-blue decision to sell was in any way tied to him posting a photo of his own penis to the internet just hours before:

I would like to make it clear from the outset that the club’s current league position is not a factor in this decision, nor are any of the events which have unfolded in the media this weekend.

Tweets, like dick pics, are never worth it.

