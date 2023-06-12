Advertisement

The true highlight is when Chicago keeper Spencer Richey, when he clearly realizes he’s totally boned, just throws his hands above his head to at least appear he did everything he could. The angle from behind his better, as it shows the ball is already behind him by a good 10 yards.

(about 50 seconds into that one)

It will go down as a goalkeeping error, but it really isn’t. Richey is where he’s supposed to be. His midfield isn’t supposed to turn the ball over so easily and then not pressure the ball at all to give Zelarayan all the time in the world to line it up. No matter though, Richey is still going to end up looking the nincompoop.

Anything worth doing is worthy doing well, even if it’s losing.

