Novak Djokovic Opens Mouth Again, Brain Falls Out

Chervin Jafarieh and Novak Djokovic

There are certainly more dangerous videos floating out there in a time when the very fabric of society and humanity might be as vulnerable as it’s ever been. That doesn’t mean the best tennis player in the world using his Instagram account to have a live talk with bullshit-artist/lunatic can’t be dangerous as well. Novak Djokovic has views, and his guru/brainwasher/alien experiment has snake oil to sell.



Advertisement

If you can change water with your emotions, wouldn’t that make you Jesus? You’d be Jesus.

Advertisement

In case you’re curious, and make sure that you’re not, the Copperfield act gone wrong here is Chervin Jafarieh, who has somehow wormed his way into the Djokovic camp with views that seem straight out of deepest, darkest Scientology. You’ll be shocked to learn that Jafarieh came from the world of real estate dealings and hedge funds. Yet another jackwagon who assumed because he made a lot of money in a gamed system he must be a gift from above and must share his superior ways with us plebes.

Wouldn’t you know it, all these things that can change water can be produced by the products Jafarieh sells at his website. Look at the logo that appears if you’re brave enough to go to the link and tell anyone that’s not something you’d find above the front door of a menacing-looking building on a faraway island. Or Minehead from Bowfinger.

Wednesday's Best Deals: Overwatch LEGO Set, Hisense 75" QLED TV, Etsy... Read on The Inventory

The Japanese scientist who Jafarieh references here, Masaru Emoto, was another clown who produced a best-selling book by peddling pseudo-science to the gullible and bewildered. It was Emoto who first posited that water could be changed through thoughts, though he was later laughed out of the scientific community, rightly.

Djokovic has been a loon when it comes to his own and everyone else’s health for a while now. This article sums up his collection of laser-zapped philosophy pretty well, but the highlights include: telekinesis and telepathy are gifts from a higher order, being an anti-vaxxer, and thinking he could solve the tearing of ligaments in his elbow with alternative methods instead of surgery, which he ended up having anyway, causing him to cry for three days because he’d “failed” to heal himself.



Advertisement

It might seem harmless to let a tennis player and his right-hand fraud spew their nonsense on an Instagram channel, but as Rothenberg points out, a lot of people watch this and no one in this country needs a lesson on how gullible and unfathomably stupid people can be when given a cause to follow that provides easy answers. Certainly the health officials in his native Serbia weren’t thrilled either about his anti-vaxx views, fearing what that could mean for some of his devoted fans there and the dangers that would cause.

Djokovic had ruminated earlier during the pandemic that he would be very hesitant to take a coronavirus vaccine to rejoin the tour. Thankfully, Rafael Nadal just about told him where he could stick that line of thinking.