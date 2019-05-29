Illustration for article titled Now Here Is A Preposterous Catch From Jonathan Davis

Sure, this insane highlight stab from Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis came in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game at Tampa, but there were some stakes: the out kept two runs off the board after Toronto’s offense gave starter Trent Thornton a 2–0 lead, and got Thornton out of a tight spot. Besides, screw you, even without the stakes this is just an incredible defensive play:

That ball is crushed off the bat of Avisail Garcia, and to the deepest part of the outfield. In the absence of accurate Statcast data, my back-of-the-envelope calculations indicate that Davis was running at roughly 90 miles per hour, and covered roughly half a mile of distance, and flew the last 15 feet in a horizontal dive, possibly powered by a jet pack hidden under his shirt..