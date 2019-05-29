Sure, this insane highlight stab from Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis came in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game at Tampa, but there were some stakes: the out kept two runs off the board after Toronto’s offense gave starter Trent Thornton a 2–0 lead, and got Thornton out of a tight spot. Besides, screw you, even without the stakes this is just an incredible defensive play:

That ball is crushed off the bat of Avisail Garcia, and to the deepest part of the outfield. In the absence of accurate Statcast data, my back-of-the-envelope calculations indicate that Davis was running at roughly 90 miles per hour, and covered roughly half a mile of distance, and flew the last 15 feet in a horizontal dive, possibly powered by a jet pack hidden under his shirt..