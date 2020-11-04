Now that Clayton Kershaw has won a World Series, what other long-suffering stars are still searching for a title?

Clayton Kershaw did it. A superstar athlete with a tendency to fade in postseason play has won a championship.
Still, there are a number of talented yet long-suffering players who have never won a title. So after Kershaw, who’s left?
We’ve compiled some names of current athletes from every major sport that still have yet to win it all.
Adrian Peterson
In the height of his career, AP was one of the most dominant backs of this century and he will likely retire without a ring. The former MVP and record-breaking player ranks fifth on the all time rushing list and could break Barry Sanders’ rushing record while wearing a Lions uniform. Peterson has never even played in a Super Bowl.
Honorable mention:Larry Fitzgerald is second on the all-time receiving yards list, just behind Jerry Rice. The 37-year-old WR has played for Arizona since ‘04. He went to a Super Bowl in 2009. He hasn’t been back since.
Chris Paul
The 10-time All Star has never made it to the NBA Finals. And at 35, time is running out for Paul to play for a championship team. Rumor has it CP3 would like his next, and probably last, NBA home to be with either the Lakers or Knicks. If he wants to play competitive basketball, the choice is easy.
Honorable mention:Carmelo Anthony was drafted No. 3 overall (where in the world is Darko?) in that infamous draft class of 2003. He ranks 15th on the all-time NBA scoring list, ahead of Paul Pierce, Jerry West and KG. A ring and defense are the only things missing from Melo’s game.
Mike Trout
Mike Trout is supposed to be the face of baseball, but every October he is nowhere to be found. Sure, he’s played for some god-awful teams, but still, the seven-time all-star and three-time MVP has not won a playoff game. The only series Trout played in was the 2014 ALDS, when the Angels were swept by the Royals, a wild card team.
Honorable mention: Trout is an easy pick now that Kershaw got his ring. But what about Joey Votto? Here’s another guy who has played longer than Trout and also has an MVP. Will he ever get his chance at the World Series on the Reds? Doubtful.
Lionel Messi
Messi has had a storied career. Six Ballon d’Or awards, 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, six European golden boots… I could go on. But never in his illustrious career has Messi ever won an international tournament with Argentina, losing two straight World Cup finals and never winning Copa America. He’s never had a signature World Cup either. 2022 will likely be his last chance to get that final piece of hardware.
Honorable mention:Cristiano Ronaldo has also never won a World Cup despite being one of the best players of all time. He’ll be 37 in 2022, it’ll be his last shot at an international championship.
Joe Thornton
The 41-year-old veteran has spent half his life in the NHL, but he has not put his hands on a Stanley Cup. A championship is the only thing he wants in his time left on the ice. “I need to win a Stanley Cup,” Thornton said recently after signing a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. “And I think this is a great team that can do that.”
Honorable mention: Thorton’s old San Jose teammate, Erik Karlsson won two Norris Trophy awards and is one of the most gifted defensemen in league history. The 11-year vet almost single handedly carried the Ottawa Senators to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, but has never made it past the conference finals.
Rickie Fowler
For casual golf fans, Rickie Fowler is the guy who dresses like he got kicked out of the country club. Neon polos, flat brims, and an occasional mustache are all part of his fashion repertoire. Fowler is one of the most recognizable faces in golf, but he has never won a major championship. He’s finished second at the Masters, US Open and Open Championship and has tied for third place in the PGA Championship.
Honorable mention:Lee Westwood has won golf tournaments on five continents and was the No. 1 player in the world for a few months in 2010, but the Englishman has never won a major championship. Like Fowler, Westwood has been close, too. But at 47, Westwood has less time to chase a major.