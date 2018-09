Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Mike Malone might resemble a dirty Baltimore cop with a good heart from some musty procedural, but he could still drop you with his crossover. Watch him ably dribble his way through a defensive drill with his players in Nuggets training camp.



Doesn’t it genuinely look like Malone has Paul Millsap on his toes for a moment there? Good work, coach. Way to give them a taste of what Isaiah Thomas might bring in practice. Malone’s not coming for Stan Van Gundy’s starting spot anytime soon, though.