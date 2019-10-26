Obese Cat Hates Exercising As Much As You Do

This absolute unit of a cat is Cinderblock, an obese feline who was surrendered to a veterinary hospital in Bellington, Wash. sometime this past week so that she could be properly treated for her, uhh, weight problem. Cinderblock started making viral rounds online when Northshore Veterinary Hospital posted a video of her being rather displeased at the fact that she had to move her legs.



The hospital’s instagram page is a treasure trove of Cinderblock clips. Some show exercises, like one where staff have scattered her kibbles around the floor so that she’s forced to move around for her food, while others show her being spoiled with head scratches. On the Facebook page, an explanation was provided as to why they chose to use the underwater treadmill treatment for Cinderblock.

Many people have wondered why we are subjecting Cinder to the underwater treadmill. Cinder has arthritis in multiple joints and is carrying an extra 10 lb of body weight. The water provides a reduced weight-bearing environment that increases functional use of limbs without marked weight loading and resultant discomfort to joints. She’s still in the process of becoming acclimated to this treadmill and the water level is lower than we would like just so she can become used to the process.

A Reddit user by the name of mostofasia claims to be a former owner of Cinderblock and provided an explanation for just how she got this way.

Cinder was my late grandfather’s cat until earlier this year. He was in poor health at 93 years old and Cinder took full advantage, gaining quite a bit of weight (as you can see!). My aunt took cinder in when my grandfather passed and had some success with diets, but ultimately decided to relinquish her to the experts in the interest of cinders health. We always called her “meatball” but cinderblock is definitely more clever! We can’t believe she’s blowing up on the internet now, but I’m sure my grandpa would be happy she’s bringing joy to so many people!﻿



Just so that quote doesn’t bum you out for too long, here’s the accompanying video that shows Cinderblock actually up and about on the treadmill.

I would die for this cat.

