NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s alleged price tag still too high for most NFL teams

Wide receiver apparently asking $15 million for one-year deal

By
Criss Partee
Could be worth $15 million... could get hurt immediately.
Photo: AP

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and reportedly has a new asking price tag of $15 million for one year. Those reports come courtesy of ESPN, just weeks after it came out that Beckham might be looking for a $20 million payday in 2023. Even with five million less than previously thought, most teams could remain hesitant to sign the former Pro Bowl wideout to such a hefty deal.

Beckham might be expecting somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million, but with so many strikes against him, that will be an uphill battle that might not have a resolution for some time. OBJ is on the downside of 30, and he’s coming off an ACL injury that caused him to miss the 2022 campaign.

The reward for a team that signs Beckham could be high, but there is a high level of risk that won’t be worth that much money for most. If he is serious about making this comeback, OBJ will likely end up settling for less than the reported $15 million he’s seeking. That $20 million figure that was reported sounded absolutely absurd. No NFL team is paying that for a wide receiver with knee issues who just missed an entire season. Well, maybe the Cleveland Browns, but OBJ’s been there and done that already.

Realistically, Beckham will probably land somewhere between $10-12 million next season. The New York Jets have expressed interest, but their main focus right now is completing this Aaron Rodgers deal which is taking far longer than it should. They’ve got to get him under the salary cap along with the rest of A-Rod’s wish list. The harsh truth is, if OBJ is dead set on that $15 million tag for one year, he might be highly disappointed when training camps roll around and he’s still without an NFL home. 