Odell Beckham Jr. said a lot of not so nice things about his Giants teammates in an interview that aired on ESPN this morning. The Giants kicked off their game against the Panthers not long after, and so far Beckham’s biggest contribution to the game was not of the positive variety.



While back to receive a Carolina punt that was headed for the corner, Beckham for some reason decided to sprint across the field and try to hit one of the Panthers’ coverage men. While doing so he failed to notice the ball falling out of the sky, which struck Beckham’s leg and allowed the Panthers to recover the live ball for a touchdown.

Beckham also dropped a fourth-down pass earlier in the game. He’s not having the best showing so far, but neither are the rest of the Giants. Just look at this mess:

This team is just bad.

Update (2:15 p.m.): Okay, he’s made amends: