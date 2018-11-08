Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s no secret that Kawhi Leonard’s presence on the Raptors has vaulted the team from LeBron’s postseason punching bags to a potential conference championship contender. But OG Anunoby decided to show the Kings just how influential the former Defensive Player of the Year has been with his take on his teammate’s no-look steal.

While the move didn’t exactly require Anunoby to be as nimble as Leonard had to be—Leonard’s steal was in a much more packed area of the court—he made up for it by breaking De’Aaron Fox’s ankles, and slamming home an authoritative dunk all in one fell swoop.

Coaches already lose sleep while planning their offensive strategies around Leonard’s defensive talents. At this rate, however, Toronto might have an entire starting lineup of insomnia-inducing defenders.