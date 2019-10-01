Photo: Alexis Boichard (Getty Images)

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice released Lamine Diaby-Fadiga on Tuesday, after the 18-year-old admitted to stealing teammate Kasper Dolberg’s €70,000 watch last month. In a statement released on their website, Nice announced that they were severing their contract with the youngster over the theft:



OGC Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday. Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the Club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect. Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, OGC Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club’s employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family.

Advertisement

Diaby-Fadiga was considered one of Nice’s best young prospects, but will now reportedly head to Ligue 2 side Paris FC following his release.

For Nice, the decision had to be an easy one. The club signed Dolberg from Ajax this past summer for a transfer fee of about €20 million, or the equivalent about 285 of these luxury watches. You don’t piss off an investment of that magnitude by keeping the teenager who stole from him on the team.