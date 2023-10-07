Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson out vs. Maryland

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Maryland at Columbus, Ohio.

Henderson was listed as out on the fourth-ranked Buckeyes' pregame availability report released two hours ahead of kickoff. No reason was given for the absence of Henderson, who had offseason surgery to repair torn ligaments and a broken bone in his left foot that plagued him last season.

Henderson rushed for a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's 17-14 victory over Notre Dame on Sept. 23. He leads the team in carries (44), rushing yards (295) and rushing touchdowns (five).

Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams likely will split the carries for the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten). Trayanum has 25 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Williams has 19, 73 and two, respectively.

Ohio State also ruled out wide receivers Nolan Baudo, Kyion Grayes and Reis Stocksdale, cornerback Jyaire Brown, linebacker/defensive end Arvell Reese and defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

Maryland enters Saturday's clash with a 5-0 overall record and 2-0 mark in the conference.

—Field Level Media