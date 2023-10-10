Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to return vs. Purdue

No. 3 Ohio State will have running back TreVeyon Henderson back this week when it travels to face Purdue, while wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's status is less settled.

Henderson was held out of Saturday's 37-17 victory over Maryland as a protective decision. No reason was given by Ohio State on gameday, but Henderson had a broken bone in his foot last year and missed five games.

Without their leading rusher, the Buckeyes gained just 62 yards on 33 attempts.

Egbuka picked up a leg injury during the fourth quarter and left the game after catching three passes for 40 yards.

"One thing I can tell you is that it's not going to be a long-term issue," coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. "We'll probably have a better idea of how he's doing later in the week. The good news was that it's not a long-term issue. We'll reevaluate it as the week goes on."

Egbuka is second on the team to Marvin Harrison Jr. with 22 receptions. He has 303 yards and three touchdowns.

Henderson has 295 rushing yards and five touchdowns in four games this year.

—Field Level Media