This afternoon, Ohio State published a new batch of documents related to the Zach Smith domestic abuse case. The document trove includes previously reported on copies of police reports and the protective order filed by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney. The school also published new materials, including receipts that show Smith spending hundreds of dollars at a South Florida strip club in 2014, where he took an OSU assistant and a high school coach while on a recruiting trip, and some notes from the school’s Title IX coordinator.



Ohio State’s investigative report into the Smith case says that Urban Meyer added a “morality clause” to the team’s coaches manual after the strip club incident and threatened to fire Smith if he ever did anything similar again. Lettermen Row has since reported that the other coach present was former OSU assistant and current Texas coach Tom Herman. In the documents released today, a screenshot of a bank statement shows what appears charges Smith racked up at the strip club:

The university’s investigative report into Smith’s conduct says the strip club incident took place on May 8, 2014, which matches up with the charges in the screenshot above.

OSU officials say that they first learned about the 2015 police investigation into Smith after a deputy Title IX coordinator heard about it from law enforcement. The document dump features some of her handwritten notes, which include a run-through of some of the school’s preliminary options:

The school sent also Smith to rehab in 2016 for “addiction to a stimulant prescription drug used to treat ADHD.” Today, the school also released an anonymous email that they apparently received from an employee of a Cincinnati-area residential treatment center. The person who sent the email claimed that they were at the center when OSU sent Smith there in 2015, where he was to be treated for “multiple substance abuse addictions and/or stimulant overuse or misuse and also to determine or rule out if he had a sex addiction.” According to the tipster, Smith “had no intention of completing the program or even taking it seriously,” and he left after only four days, well before the minimum mandated stay of 10 days.