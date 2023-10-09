Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony (knee) out for season

The No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners, coming off their biggest win of the year, will have to finish the season without their leading receiver.

Andrel Anthony sustained a knee injury as Oklahoma beat then-No. 3 Texas on Saturday in Dallas, and he needs a season-ending operation, coach Brent Venables said Monday.

Advertisement

"It's tough," Venables said. "Hate it for him. We have other guys. Hate it for Andrel, how hard he's worked. We got to 6-0, he had a big part in helping us get there. But all of his best football is still in front of him.

Advertisement

"He'll have a great career on the back end of this surgery. Doesn't have much swelling, so that usually means it's a little quicker recovery for him. So, hate it for him, but this gets some other guys an opportunity."

Advertisement

The junior had five receptions for 42 yards against the Longhorns, raising his season totals to 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown.

He played the previous two seasons for Michigan in his home state, amassing 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in 26 games.

Advertisement

Anthony posted Monday on X, "it's all God's plan.. Romans 8:18.. ‘I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.' Thank you for the love and support sooner nation #boomer"

Advertisement

Sooners right guard McKade Mettauer came out of the Texas game because of an ankle sprain. Venables didn't specify when Mettauer might be back in action, adding that it might be "sooner rather than later."

Oklahoma has a bye week before playing host to UCF on Oct. 21.

—Field Level Media