Photo: AP

Old Man Wayne Rooney’s MLS stint is just about done. At the conclusion of this season he’ll leave DC United to become a player-manager for Derby County back in England. Perhaps this is a good time for him to make an exit from American soccer, because he seems pretty fed up with the whole enterprise lately.



During Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to the Vancouver Whitecaps, Rooney was subbed off in the 75th minute. On his way back to the bench, he stopped to let the fourth official know that MLS refereeing is not exactly living up to his standards:

Rooney was still feeling crotchety after the match, but this time his anger was directed at the long hours of travel ahead of him:

You’ve only got to deal with this for a few more months, Wayne, and then you can return to the luxury that is traveling through a country that is roughly the size of Alabama.