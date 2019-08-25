Kenyan middle-distance runner, Olympic champion and 800m world record holder David Rudisha is reportedly okay after sustaining minor injuries from a car crash in his home country, according to K24Tv.

Rudisha’s car was totally destroyed after colliding with a bus on a highway in Nyansiongo around 2 a.m. local time. The athlete was taken to a hospital to be examined for any major injuries, but was discharged after x-rays revealed no serious damage—K24TV’s report notes that was experiencing pain in his “lower limbs and chest.”

The two-time world champion has been in his home country recovering from an injury that will keep him out of his country’s world championships trials, and therefore also the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The 30-year-old has not raced competitively since July 4, 2017.