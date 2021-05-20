On the 10th anniversary of his death, 10 awesome Macho Man moments

OOOOOOOOOOH, YEAAAAAAAAAAAH!! Image : AP

It’s impossible to do this as a “greatest” list because there were too many stand-out Macho Moments throughout the course of Randy Savage’s storied career.



Even if you’re not of a certain age, chances are, Savage’s name is one that still resonated with you, or people around you, at some point. If you’re a straight-up wrestling fan, it always will .

So, this will be a combination of just generally incredible moments involving Savage, aka Randall Mario Poffo, one of the greatest ever to do it, who passed away 10 years ago today.