Once again, Falcons choke harder than a guy eating a Popeyes biscuit with no drink

Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn, seen here before the Bears game with no idea of what was coming his way. Image : ( Getty Images )

If you haven’t seen by now, the dirty birds just messed their pants again in a game where they had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons led arguably the worst undefeated team in the league led by 16 points going into the fourth quarter. Before they proceeded to choke worse than a guy forced to eat a dry biscuit without a beverage.



It’s the second week in a row that the Falcons got caught slipping. In their game against the Cowboys last weekend they surrendered a 15-point lead in the 4th quarter, then proceeded to lose on a last-second field goal.



What makes it worse for the Atlanta Dodo Birds is that they lost to the Bears in a game where Mitch Trubisky played like a private school JV starter and was benched for Nick Foles at the start of the third quarter.



Foles then came in and cooked the Atlanta secondary like he already had the oven preheated. He ended the game with three touchdown passes, and the last one was a bomb delivered on the money, with pressure in his face, and under 2 minutes left.



It turned out to be the game-winner .



Before that, though, the Falcons had the ball and the opportunity to run out the clock with few minutes left in the game. Do you think they learned their lesson from their 28-3 Super Bowl debacle four seasons ago?



Of course not.



The Falcons threw the ball six straight times at one point, which led to absolutely nothing productive, and gave the Bears the ball back with great field position and an invitation to humiliate them once again.



The defense stops legitimate passing attacks like a strainer stops water. Matt Ryan and the offense clam up in the clutch harder than your homeboy with no mack game when he tries to talk to a girl in the club.



Watching Atlanta is like listening to Alicia Keys live in concert. You know she’s musically talented but she’ll find a way to let you down the longer she performs.



Hopefully, Atlanta can get it together next week. Or not.



Who knows what they’ll do? All I know is when it comes to the Falcons performing in the clutch, don’t bet on them to do anything but disappoint.

