Organizers for the 2028 L.A. Olympics have boasted, repeatedly, that an overwhelming majority, between 78 and 83 percent, of Angelenos support the Olympics. However, NOlympics L.A. has raised some good questions about their poll in addition to conducting one of their own, which showed that 46 percent of people did not want the Games to come to town, while only 26 percent did.

