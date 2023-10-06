Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish will start ALDS opener against Rangers

Breakout right-hander Kyle Bradish will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series when the Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde also announced that right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will start Sunday's Game 2.

It will be the first postseason start for both hurlers.

Bradish, 27, went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 30 starts during his second major league season. His ERA is the lowest by a Baltimore qualifying starter since Mike Mussina (2.54) in 1992.

"He's pitched in some meaningful games down the stretch and pitched extremely well," Hyde said Friday. "And we have a lot of confidence with him going into Game 1."

Bradish is excited about getting the ball in the series opener, which is Baltimore's first playoff game since 2016. The Orioles went 101-61 in the regular season and won the AL East.

"It's an honor to start this first playoff game," Bradish said. "I want to say thanks to Hyde and everybody else. But I expect — this is what I expect out of myself, so I'm just really looking forward to it."

Rodriguez, 23, went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie this season.

—Field Level Media