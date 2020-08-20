Other Great Moments In Middle Finger History (Figuratively)

Illustration : Eric Barrow

(Although it will be very on-brand of me to do a literal middle finger history someday soon)



As mentioned in The Mourning After, Fernando Tatis Jr. took the less-traveled road when he doubled down on figuratively flipping off Texas manager Chris Woodward by stealing third base up six runs yesterday. The recommendation-through-gesture that Woodward and the Rangers stick it up their asses came a day after Woodward had whined that Tatis had swung on a 3-0 pitch with the Padres up big, resulting in a grand slam.

But Tatis isn’t the first to use his play on the field to stand as a raised social finger toward an opponent.

Here’s a small sampling of others: