Our favorite wrestling matches of 2020

It felt like wrestling was the only thing that didn’t stop in 2020. That’s because for the most part, it was. Whether it took bribing the Florida legislature, or recording multiple shows in a bunker in Georgia, or staging fanless shows, wrestling pressed on through the pandemic. It was definitely different, it wasn’t always safe, and perhaps no industry needs a live crowd more to pop in the way everyone’s used to.
Still, we’ve collected our favorite matches along the way this year. This isn’t a definitive “Best” list, because that’s an argument meant for a bar setting that we can’t (or shouldn’t) have right now. And these are just the matches we both saw. So if you want to yell at us about a terrific Impact match, great! You may be right! But in times of trouble (i.e., now), you go with what you know. So without further ado...