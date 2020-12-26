Our favorite wrestling matches of 2020

Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, G1 Climax 30

The G1 is basically “The Land Of Chocolate” for wrestling nerds. It’s when New Japan Pro Wrestling takes its 20 best guys and spends a month simply having them all wrestle each other in a tournament to see who headlines their big show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom. Imagine if the Royal Rumble was a month long. It can be overload, as three or four nights a week there’s three to four great matches on and it can leave you foaming at the mouth and staring off into the galaxy, permanently lost to anyone who loves you (and if you’re watching NJPW in the middle of the night, that list probably isn’t all that long).

You can pick half a dozen matches from the G1 every year to make a list like this one, but I chose this one because of my undying affection for Shingo Takagi. Not only does he look like he’s made of granite, but also eats and shits it as well (though I suppose the latter would naturally follow the other, at least I hope). The first time you see him your only reaction can be, “This guy must be a nutcase.” And he is! But the wonderful thing about Takagi is though he looks like a ruthless brawler, and he can have matches that simply involve headbutting another dude for 15 minutes, he also can have matches with high-flying athletic wrestlers as well and stick with them step-for-step. His match in the final of the Best of Super Juniors 2019 with (World-Class Asshole) Will Ospreay was one of the matches of that year. He’s simply the balls.

In a G1-like tournament it’s hard to have a story for every match, and Okada and Shingo didn’t have much of a history. But thanks to Okada’s best-in-the-world skills, they told a great story about Okada, the undisputed king of NJPW even when he’s not wearing a title, not being able to find a way through Shingo’s combination of speed and power, and just having to outlast him. The pacing is terrific, the action gripping, and is pretty much everything fans love about NJPW’s cut-and-dried storytelling and action.

#ShingoForever -SF