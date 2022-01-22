

For several years now, whenever the 49ers have visited the Packers, they’ve stayed in Appleton, a 23-mile bus ride from Lambeau Field. In preparation for their divisional matchup this weekend, the Niners decided to stay in Green Bay. Due to the change of scenery, the 49ers were not able to practice at the field they usually do the week before playing against the Packers. They needed a new field. Enter Bay Port High School.



Bay Port has some connections to the Packers. The team’s defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery each have children that attend Bay Port. So, essentially, Bay Port High was helping the enemy this week. They took the 49ers in, gave them a place to hone their skills before the game, and are only a 15 minute drive away from Lambeau. Seeing as how the Packers have not beaten the 49ers in the postseason since 2001, this was a betrayal of the utmost severity. How could Bay Port turn their backs on the NFC’s top seed when they needed them most?

Well, it turns out everything might work out for the best, because 49ers’ defensive end and two-time Pro Bowler Nick Bosa was caught urinating on the school’s bleachers in broad daylight and now Packers’ fans are demanding he be arrested.

Yes, that’s really Nick Bosa peeing behind the bleachers.

How could he? No, how dare he? The school goes out of their way to take the opposition in and give them their facilities just to be peed on? Atrocious! Abominable! Despicable!

“A crime of this magnitude deserves a punishment of equal magnitude,” says the rightfully disgusted Packer fan. “How about he gets suspended from playing football for say...I don’t know. I’ll just throw some random number out there...the next 36 hours? Hmm, that sounds fair, right?”

You know what? I think that might be fair. Just think about it. That’s a public field. Students at Bay Port were even watching the 49ers practice on their field yesterday. If even one minor saw Bosa’s dangler, that’s cause for concern. You have to throw him in jail at that point. Bosa knew the risks he was taking when he dropped his trousers and alleviated himself, and he has to suffer the consequences.

In all seriousness, though, did the 49ers not have access to the school’s restrooms or something? I understand that the team may not be familiar with the school’s layout and where the restrooms are located, but I mean, one or two assistant coaches could’ve walked around the school for five to 10 minutes and figured out the closest place for their players to go. Albeit, according to reports, the 49ers did not stay at the field long — only a few hours at most, so maybe they just didn’t have time to find a restroom at the school, but was Bosa’s urination such an immediate concern that he had to go right then and there on Bay Port property? At least put up a small tent for him. Maybe grab a small bucket. They had to have one of those on hand, right? Don’t just go spraying all over Bay Port’s facilities.

While multiple Packers’ fans claim to have sent the picture above to the Green Bay Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, nothing will happen, regardless of whether their threats are true. Maybe Bosa will receive a small fine, but when you’re the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year and an All-Pro snub in 2021, a $2,500 fine is nothing.

And honestly, I don’t know why Packers’ fans would want Bosa gone for tonight’s game. They have several people returning: Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Randall Cobb, Josh Myers, Whitney Mercilus, and of course, offensive tackles Billy Turner and David Bakhtiari. If Bosa didn’t get to play, and the Packers won, that would just give Niners’ fans an excuse to throw in the Packers faces. If I’m the Packers, and especially if I’m Bakhtiari, I want to go head-to-head with Bosa all night. That way if the Packers do end up taking the dub, all Niners’ fans can do is shake their head in disappointment as they watch Aaron Rodgers and company march to their third straight NFC title game.