Thank goodness this game of “ hard to get” has finally come to its conclusion, and along with it one less reason for Aaron Rodgers to appear on my timeline. The deal has been completed between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.



ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Rodgers will be a Jet for the 2023 season. The Packers sent him to New York along with a fifth-round pick. In return, they moved up from the No. 15 to the No. 13 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft. They also received a sixth-round pick, and a first-rounder in 2024 if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the Jets’ plays.

I don’t know how much had to be conceded on both sides to get this deal done, and I don’t care. The Packers have been leaking news about being through with Rodgers for months. Now there will be no more reports about the sides getting closer. No more news of Rodgers’ buddies getting sent to the Jets while we all wait for the obvious to happen.

He is with the Jets. The Jets are an excellent football team that will likely get better with Rodgers behind center. It is likely that the Packers are going to take a gigantic step backwards, regardless of how well Christian Watson played at the end of the 2022 season.



It will just be nice to have a news cycle with one less pervasive human eye roll emoji.

