Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Aaron Rodgers is finally a Jet, now hopefully he can leave us alone for a few months

The Packers and Jets agreed to take the sad trombone noise away from all other breaking news involving their teams

By
Stephen Knox
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
That’s a lot of draft picks for a QB that’s probably going to harangue his O-Line about their vaccinations.
That’s a lot of draft picks for a QB that’s probably going to harangue his O-Line about their vaccinations.
Image: Getty Images

Thank goodness this game of “hard to get” has finally come to its conclusion, and along with it one less reason for Aaron Rodgers to appear on my timeline. The deal has been completed between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.

Watch
Aaron Rodgers on the brink of disaster | Trash Talkin' Tuesday
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Too cold for a jersey swap or looming retirement? | Andy reacts to Aaron Rodgers & Jameson Williams
January 9, 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay or is he New York bound?
January 31, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Rodgers will be a Jet for the 2023 season. The Packers sent him to New York along with a fifth-round pick. In return, they moved up from the No. 15 to the No. 13 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft. They also received a sixth-round pick, and a first-rounder in 2024 if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the Jets’ plays.

Advertisement

I don’t know how much had to be conceded on both sides to get this deal done, and I don’t care. The Packers have been leaking news about being through with Rodgers for months. Now there will be no more reports about the sides getting closer. No more news of Rodgers’ buddies getting sent to the Jets while we all wait for the obvious to happen.

Top Image
Tout Image
$50 off
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle

Disc version
Bundle includes PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Wireless Controller, Base, HDMI Cable, AC power cord, USB cable, God of War Ragnarök full game voucher

Advertisement

He is with the Jets. The Jets are an excellent football team that will likely get better with Rodgers behind center. It is likely that the Packers are going to take a gigantic step backwards, regardless of how well Christian Watson played at the end of the 2022 season.

It will just be nice to have a news cycle with one less pervasive human eye roll emoji.