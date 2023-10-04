Padres manager Bob Melvin returning for 2024 season

Bob Melvin will return as manager of the San Diego Padres in 2024 despite the team failing to meet high expectations during the just concluded regular season.

General manager A.J. Preller will also return in the same role after San Diego went 82-80 and finished third in the National League West. The Padres only got above .500 by winning 14 of their final 16 games.

San Diego was forecasted as a possible World Series contender prior to the 2023 season due to a payroll in the neighborhood of $250 million.

In addition, there were reports of friction between Melvin and Preller late in the season.

"Bob is our manager, and he's going to be our manager going forward," Preller said of Melvin during a video teleconference. "A lot has been said in the last couple weeks but both he and I are very excited about the challenge of getting this group back to the postseason next year.

"... Both of us feel really good about where things are at moving forward."

Melvin is 171-153 in two seasons. The Padres went 89-73 in his first season and reached the NL Championship Series before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.

This season, a team featuring offensive stars Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, and pitchers Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove badly underachieved.

"We started this year with World Series expectations, and I think rightfully so, coming off the (NLCS) berth and having a very talented major league roster," Preller said. "Obviously, it was a frustrating and disappointing season. We never really fired on all cylinders. We didn't play the baseball we thought we were capable of.

"Personally, for myself, it feels like a lost and missed opportunity."

Preller and Melvin met earlier this week to discuss the season and smooth over any lingering disagreements.

"At the end of the season, the focus for myself was getting the team to the postseason," Preller said. "Bob understands my job is to put the roster together, I have a ton of respect for Bob and his experience and the way he leads the team."

The contract of the 61-year-old Melvin expires following the 2024 season. Preller declined to provide insight pertaining as to whether Melvin will receive an extension.

"Those are things we're not going to talk about that publicly," Preller said.

Melvin's name was circulating in terms of other managerial opportunities, primarily the San Francisco Giants, an NL West competitor of the Padres. The Giants fired Gabe Kapler and Melvin was a former player for the team and a longtime skipper of the Oakland Athletics across San Francisco Bay.

In 20 seasons as a big league manager, Melvin has a 1,517-1,425 record with the Seattle Mariners (2003-04), Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-09), Athletics (2011-21) and Padres. He has guided eight teams to the postseason.

Preller has run the Padres for 10 seasons with just three winning records. One was the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Also, Preller said the Padres would like to retain Snell, who is scheduled to become a free agent. Snell is the favorite to win NL Cy Award honors after going 14-9 with a league-best 2.25 ERA and striking out 234 in 180 innings.

Preller also indicated the club plans to speak with Soto's representation about an extension. Soto's contract concludes after the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, Machado underwent right elbow surgery that will sideline him four to six months. The Padres are hopeful he'll be ready by the start of the 2024 season.

—Field Level Media