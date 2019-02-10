Padres Pitcher Jacob Nix Kicked, Tased After Trying To Break Into Home Through Doggie Door

Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after he allegedly tried to break into a home in Peoria, Arizona early Sunday morning using the doggie door, according to ABC15. Teammate Thomas Cosgrove was also arrested, but was reportedly not charged with anything.



Cops were called to the home where the incident took place around 3:30 a.m. The homeowner allegedly found the intoxicated* San Diego player trying to squeeze through the doggie door, and responded by kicking Nix in the face. Cosgrove pulled Nix out of the pathway so the two could escape, but then the owner decided to use the doggie door himself to reach out and fire his taser in the direction of the two. According to police records that ABC15 obtained, the homeowner hit Nix. The cops arrested the two a few blocks away from the home.

Advertisement

The Padres released the following statement about what happened:

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”﻿

Neither player spent any time up in the big leagues this season. Nix missed the majority of this year due to injury—he played minor league ball this year and played eight games for the Padres in 2018—and Cosgrove split time between the Arizona League and California League.

Know anything? Feel free to drop us a line.

*Clarification (8:15 p.m. EDT): This post missed out on mentioning that Nix had either drugs or alcohol in his system, according to the Associated Press. It has been updated to reflect that.