Cameroonian international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been having a tough time on his new Ligue 1 squad. After heading over to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Stoke City, the forward has only managed to net three goals in 18 appearances. His first goal came in September of last year against Rennes and then he didn’t score again for another five months, with his second goal coming against Dijon in March.

All that is to say Choupo-Moting got off to a relatively good start against Strasbourg, scoring in the 13th minute of the match. He had another opportunity to score just 14 minutes later after a great pass from Dani Alves to Christopher Nkunku allowed the midfielder to basically hand Choupo-Moting a scoring chance on a goddamn silver platter. Rather than finish the easy can’t miss goal, the forward basically blocked his own shot from going in.

It’s a nice change of pace to see PSG players shooting themselves in the dick in league play. It’s boring when they limit these kinds of boners to European competitions.