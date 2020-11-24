Pat Mahomes' ketchup obsession has become a disgrace to common decency — says he’ll put it on his turkey

Patrick Mahomes’ love of ketchup has finally gone too far. Illustration : ( Getty Images )

I think it’s time that we have an intervention for Patrick Mahomes.



The Kansas City superstar has been a joy to watch on the field and unproblematic off the field during the start of his career — but this week he crossed the line.



In an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday, Mahomes had the audacity to say that he would put ketchup on both his turkey and ham during his Thanksgiving meal.



If you know anything about Mahomes personally, you know he is a ketchup addict. He’s spoken about his love for ketchup numerous times and admitted to putting it on most foods, even Mac and Cheese. The man even has an endorsement deal with Hunts!

Listen, I’m usually not one to judge people for their taste buds, but this has gotten out of control.

Mahomes obsession with ketchup has become more detrimental to society than people wearing jean shorts. Yep, that’s right, you just got a jorts reference in late November.



The Super Bowl MVP has too much influence to be steering people this astray. If I ever see someone disgracing the delicacy that is Mac and Cheese with ketchup, I will personally escort them out of my Thanksgiving gathering.



But putting it on turkey and ham?! Has he ever heard of gravy? I mean if you are going to do something this irresponsible you probably already blew your 401k investing in Blockbuster.



Mahomes needs to be stopped. What was initially a quirky factoid has become an obsession that has taken on a life its own.



It’s time for us to get Pat some help.



Join us all in helping the football star kick his ketchup obsession to the curb. How? I dunno. Maybe introduce him to the mouthwatering joys of buffalo sauce? That would at least be justifiable on turkey as a proud member of the poultry section in your grocery store.



But ketchup? Tom-ay-to or tom-ah-to, let’s call the whole thing off.

