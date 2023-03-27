Patrick Beverley shows up LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe in Los Angeles

LeBron James made his long-awaited return to the Lakers lineup Sunday and took a 10-point ‘L’ in Los Angeles at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. Another player who returned to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday was James’ former teammate, Patrick Beverley. Beverley and the Bulls didn’t just snag a convincing victory, but Pat Bev also exacted a little revenge and got his moment to shine against “The King” late in the game.



After scoring that floater on James with 72 seconds left in regulation to put Chicago up by 10, the 6-foot-1 Beverley stopped before running back on defense to let LeBron know he was “too small” to guard him. Standing more than half a foot taller and likely more than 60 lbs. heavier than the Bulls guard, surely this gesture tickled James along with everyone at the game.

Beverley wasn’t done there as he then turned to LeBron’s biggest fan, Undisputed’s Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe was sitting courtside as usual, and with mere seconds left in the game, Beverley looked over to the NFL Hall of Famer, pinching his nose, telling Shay Shay that his boys stink. While most fans will say it’s just Pat Bev, and he’s known for these antics, it doesn’t change the fact that LA squandered an opportunity to get a much-needed win.



Pat Bev wasn’t the member of the Bulls who poked fun at the Lakeshow Sunday afternoon. Former Bull and the team’s current color analyst, Stacey King, did his best Sharpe impersonation on the Bulls broadcast. Sharpe is quite active on social media, so it’ll be funny to see how he responds once he gets a hold of this clip. It’s pure comedy.



The Lakers are fighting for their playoff/play-in lives as they’re currently in the ninth spot, tied with the OKC Thunder. This was a game LA couldn’t afford to lose, and James’ return didn’t make a difference. This Lakers squad seemed to get rolling while LeBron was out, and it felt like he threw the team’s rhythm off in Sunday’s loss. With seven games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Lakers need every win possible as they aren’t locked into the play-in yet.