Patrick Mahomes excels as Chiefs hold off Vikings

Patrick Mahomes completed 31 of 41 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on for a 27-20 win over the host Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce had one touchdown reception apiece for Kansas City (4-1). Isiah Pacheco contributed 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kirk Cousins completed 29 of 47 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota (1-4). Jordan Addison had six catches for 64 yards and a score.

The score was tied at halftime before the Chiefs surged to a 27-13 lead in the third quarter.

Mahomes broke the stalemate when he found Rice for an 8-yard score. It marked the second touchdown of the season for Rice, a rookie second-round draft pick out of SMU.

Kelce put the Chiefs on top by 14 points when he hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes with 2:45 to go in the third quarter. He caught the pass just in front of the goal line and dived into the end zone for his third touchdown of the season.

The sequence offered reason for the Chiefs to breathe a sigh of relief about Kelce, who injured his right foot in the first half and headed to the locker room for X-rays. He returned to the sidelines to start the second half with his foot wrapped with extra tape.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 27-20 with 12:11 remaining. Alexander Mattison caught a 9-yard touchdown pass to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

Kansas City capitalized on a fumble by Vikings tight end Josh Oliver to open the scoring. Pacheco punched in a 1-yard touchdown.

Minnesota pulled within 7-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Greg Joseph.

The Chiefs made it 10-3 on Harrison Butker's 38-yard kick early in the second quarter.

The Vikings settled for another Joseph field goal, this time from 29 yards, on the next drive.

Minnesota grabbed its first lead with 1:39 remaining in the first half. Cousins connected with Addison for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 13-10.

Kansas City pulled even at 13-13 as time expired at the end of the first half. Butker made a 40-yard field goal to finish off a drive that included Kelce's foot injury.

—Field Level Media