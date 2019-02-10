Patrick Mahomes Ruled Out Of Chiefs-Broncos After Suffering Leg Injury [Update]

Patrick Mahomes was helped off the field in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos on Thursday with what appears to be a leg injury. Mahomes remained on the ground following a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-1 near the goal line. Why coach Andy Reid decided to have his quarterback run such a chaotic play while nursing a bad ankle is beyond me, but here it is:



After the broadcast returned from the commercial break, it showed slow replays of trainers attending to Mahomes and, in the words of Joe Buck, popping his leg back into place. A cart was brought out for the 2018 MVP, but he was able to get to the sideline with the help of others, and eventually was spotted walking under his own power.

Matt Moore took over for Kansas City, but was unable to get anything beyond a field goal for his team. Mahomes was ruled out after just a two minute visit to the x-ray room, according to Erin Andrews.



