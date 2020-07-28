Patrick Mahomes, Son of Veteran MLB Pitcher, Becomes Part Owner of Royals

Patrick Mahomes takes a swing in a celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium last season. Photo : Getty

Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, has become the youngest owner in MLB history, joining a new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals.



Mahomes spent much of his childhood running in and out of MLB dugouts as his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., took the mound for a number of clubs as a relief pitcher. He appeared in more than 300 big league games.

“I’m honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement released by the franchise.

“I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

The QB was also a 37th round draft selection in the MLB draft, with the Detroit Tigers taking him in 2014.

Among active pro athletes, Mahomes joins James Harden, Kevin Durant and LeBron James as owners, in any capacity, of a sports franchise. Harden is a minority owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s reigning champion, the Houston Dash.

James is a minority owner of Liverpool, England’s reigning Premier League champions. Durant is a minority owner of the Philadelphia Union

Earlier this month, Mahomes signed a 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, worth an estimated $450 million and possibly as much as $503 million. Mahomes was last year’s Super Bowl MVP and 2018’s league MVP.