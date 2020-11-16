Patriots grit it out over Ravens as lack of big plays stands between Baltimore and Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens failed to pull out a road win in the unforgiving confines of Gillette Stadium. Photo : ( Getty Images )

In a downpour on Sunday Night Football, the Patriots outlasted the Ravens. It was a much-needed win for New England who had been on a slide before these last two games that had many people questioning quarterback Cam Newton and Head Coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots are still third in the AFC East behind the Bills and the Dolphins but they at least look better than the garbage disposal residue that they displayed before their game against the Jets.

As for the Ravens, the loss highlighted the struggles that continue to plague this team and halt Baltimore from winning big games. They just do not make enough big plays in the passing game to truly open up this offense.

Often, Lamar Jackson is forced to dink and dunk his way down the field as a counter to the team’s dominant running game. However, whenever this team falls behind the same ills affect their greatness. They do not have a vertical passing scheme that spreads out the defense and allows them to create big Chuck plays consistently. They have the talent to be able to complete more of these passes.

Jackson has the ability to connect with receivers down the field and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a speedster that the Ravens should be utilizing more. Also, hopefully, the acquisition of Dez Bryant will help Jackson complete more of these physical back-shoulder catches.

The passing game is far too reliant on the tight ends and other check downs. If the Ravens really want to get to the next level it’s time for Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to start opening up that playbook for Jackson.