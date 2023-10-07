NFL

Patriots place rookie CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve

By
Field Level Media
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots placed cornerback Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve on Saturday after he sustained a shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Gonzalez will have surgery on a torn labrum, according to media reports, and miss the rest of the season.

Gonzalez, 21, was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month in September. The first-round pick (23rd overall) has 17 tackles, one interception and one sack in four starts.

In a corresponding move, veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) was activated Saturday after four weeks on injured reserve and took Gonzalez's spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Reiff, 34, in his first season with the Patriots after playing for the Detroit Lions (2012-16), Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021) and Chicago Bears (2022).

The Patriots also elevated rookie defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., 26, from the practice squad to the active roster for the second straight game. Defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) have been limited in practice this week and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

—Field Level Media