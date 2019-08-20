Screenshot: Fox Sports Midwest

You know the big, climactic ending to The Natural, where Robert Redford booms a huge, pennant-winning bomb that knocks out a lighting fixture in the stadium? Okay, so maybe Paul DeJong’s sixth-inning homer in the Cardinals’ 3-0 win against the Brewers in mid-August isn’t quite that dramatic, even if the ball did break the “M” in the “Big Mac” sign in left field. But maybe you’re just not viewing it with the right sound effects.

Anyway. If the time Albert Pujols broke the “I” is any indication, the sign will likely remain broken—with the ball lodged inside—until the Cardinals’ next road trip.

