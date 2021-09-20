This Los Angeles Chargers squad is good.

They have a young, dynamic quarterback who can make every throw, they have playmakers at the sk ill positions, and they have a solid defense.

This team is good, they aren’t the Chargers of old. You know what I’m talking about: the Chargers teams that always found a way to lose close games no matter what the circumstances were.

However, it seems like a part of the old DNA crept into the Chargers’ locker room on Sunday against the Cowboys. Watching this game was like watching two people who are trying to date but are both really bad at relationships.

These two teams could probably teach a class in self-sabotaging their happiness.

I mean, Dallas won this game on a 56-yard field goal when they could have easily gotten a better look if they kept the pedal on during the final minutes of the game. But, alas, here we are.

The Chargers had 12 penalties for 99 yards on Sunday. A few of those penalties took away scoring opportunities. Justin Herbert also threw two picks, which hurt the Bolts. The Cowboys weren’t that much better. They had eight penalties for 76 yards and Dak Prescott threw a pick of his own.

It was a good test for both teams to see where they truly are in Week 2. The Chargers took care of a Washington team in Week 1 that didn’t have many expectations, and the Cowboys lost in a close one to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of the season.

What’s crazy is that, even though I believe that both of these teams can behave like two of the Three Stooges from time to time, I firmly believe that they will both have good seasons and make the playoffs.

The Chargers are in a tough division with Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Denver, but I think that they will find a way to be a team that creeps into the playoffs. The Cowboys are clearly the best team in their division and could win it if they hold off the Eagles.

The problem with the Cowboys and Chargers is that you just never truly know what you are going to get.