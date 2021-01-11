PGA slams Trump, strips Bedminster of 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA’s move is the latest in a welcome string of embarrassments heaped upon the outgoing president. Photo : Getty Images

You know the walls are closing in when professional golf wants nothing to do with Trump, whose name and brand have been toxic for a long time. But after a Trump-inspired insurrection at the U.S. Capitol left five people dead, including a police officer, the PGA has decided to pull its 2022 Championship from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey.



“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” Jim Richerson, PGA of America President, wrote in a tweet. “It’s become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand,” he added in a subsequent video.

And after the PGA’s announcement, Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told the AP that “the damage” to the PGA “could have been irreparable” if the tournament went on as scheduled. “The only real course of action was to leave,” he said.

The Trumpers were not pleased. “We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision,” a spokesperson for the Trump organization said in a statement. “This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.”

This isn’t the first time professional golf has said no to a Trump golf course. In 2015, the PGA moved the Grand Slam of Golf from Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club after the Republican nominee made racist comments about Mexican immigrants. In 2016, the PGA Tour ended an agreement to host a World Golf Championship at Trump Doral after candidate Trump made more racist comments about Mexicans on the campaign trail and called for a ban on muslims entering the U.S. The Tour moved the tournament to Mexico in 2017. And since Trump bought Turnberry in Scotland back in 2014, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews has kept its distance from hosting the British Open at the resort despite reports of Trump desperately wanting the Open Championship.

The USGA, however, did host the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open at Trump Bedminster. But that will likely be the last major golf event for the Trump Organization. The 2022 PGA Championship is the only future pro tournament listed on trumpgolf.com.

And that’s gone. Just like his political future.