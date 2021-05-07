Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ's 'Shot,' 'Practice?!' & Big Sexy goin' boom

Wayback Machine

Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ's 'Shot,' 'Practice?!' & Big Sexy goin' boom

jonhelmkamp
Jon Helmkamp
Save
Alerts
Put this in the Louvre, you cowards.
Put this in the Louvre, you cowards.
Image: Getty Images

Sports people are weird — myself included. We love our stats and our oddities, and our trends and our records. Something that will speak to the hearts of sports fanatics everywhere is a lovely confluence of memorable events that all happened on this very day.

I was not aware until the 2021 vintage of this day’s storied history, but you better believe May 7th is getting a little star on my calendar as a reminder every year now. This is exactly the type of weirdness that us sports people love.

And so, on this day in...

Advertisement

2 / 8

1989: MJ hits “The Shot”

1989: MJ hits “The Shot”

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Screenshot: NBA

On this date in 1989, Jordan hit one of the most memorable shots in NBA history, adding to the growing legend that was becoming MJ. During the deciding Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, with the Cavs up by one with three seconds left, Jordan caught the inbound pass and elevated over Craig Ehlo, hitting the buzzer beater as he leapt and pumped his fist.

Advertisement

3 / 8

1994: No. 8 Nuggets beat No. 1 Sonics, and Dikembe wept

1994: No. 8 Nuggets beat No. 1 Sonics, and Dikembe wept

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Image: AP

The Denver Nuggets, who barely made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed with a 42-40 record, came all the way back from a 2-0 deficit in the best of five first round series against the No. 1 seed Seattle Sonics, winning three straight games to take the series. They won game five on the shoulders of a young Dikembe Mutombo, who hauled in 15 rebounds and blocked eight shots. It was the first time in NBA history that a No. 8 seed had won a series against a No. 1 seed.

Advertisement

4 / 8

1995: Reggie Miller scores 8 points in 9 seconds on Knicks

1995: Reggie Miller scores 8 points in 9 seconds on Knicks

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Image: AP

One of the craziest sequences of events to ever happen in sports, Miller scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to steal Game One of the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden from the New York Knicks, after trailing by six points with only 18.7 seconds left. After hitting a clutch three, Miller stole the inbounds pass, dropped back behind the arc, and hit another. He was then fouled on the other end after John Starks missed a pair of free throws. Miller hit his two, and the Pacers got the win. They went on to beat the Knicks in seven games.

Advertisement

5 / 8

2002: Allen Iverson gives his (actually profound) “Practice” rant

2002: Allen Iverson gives his (actually profound) “Practice” rant

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Screenshot: YouTube: NBA

19 years ago, AI apparently did not like being asked about his practice, and his rant about it — “We’re talking about practice” — has become a running joke in the sports world. There is much more to what he said that day than a funny soundbite. On that day, Iverson asked the press to empathize with him, highlighting the fact that his best friend was dead and his team had lost. His friend, Rahsaan Langeford, was shot and killed seven months prior to the now-viral interview, and the murder trial for the man accused of killing Langeford had started just days before. This was not just the musing of an incredulous athlete frustrated by his media availability — this was a human being sharing his pain and asking for understanding and grace.

Advertisement

6 / 8

2016: Bartolo Colon hits his first career home run

2016: Bartolo Colon hits his first career home run

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Image: Getty Images

Back to a more humorous note, Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon hit his first career home run on this day in 2016, in his 226th at bat. The icon, who pitched for 21 seasons for 11 different franchises, hit a deep fly to left that sent the fans, his teammates, and the announcing team into a fit of laughter and amusement. “This is one of the greatest moments in baseball history,” New York Mets commentator Gary Cohen mused as Colon crossed home plate.

Advertisement

7 / 8

Canelo Alvarez knocks out Amir Khan

Canelo Alvarez knocks out Amir Khan

Illustration for article titled Phew, what a day! May 7 sports gobs of history, including MJ&#39;s &#39;Shot,&#39; &#39;Practice?!&#39; &amp; Big Sexy goin&#39; boom
Image: Getty Images

Five years ago today, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Ålvarez knocked every fuck Amir Khan had left in his body out of him. Canelo entered the bout defending his WBC Middleweight title, and improved to 46-1-1, with 32 knockouts after nearly decapitating Khan in round six. Khan had actually been boxing well, using his speed and distance prior to receiving the fight-ending right hand, but you could only do that so often with Alvarez. Unfortunately, Khan was not only KO’d in front of a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, it took him a while before being helped to his feet. Canelo has improved his record to 55-1-2 with 37 KO’s since, and Khan has just been 3-1 since, and hasn’t competed in nearly two full years.

Advertisement

8 / 8