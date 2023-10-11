Phillies use power display to club Braves, take 2-1 lead in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each clubbed two home runs and the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Wednesday, bringing Philadelphia one win away from eliminating its division rivals in the National League Division Series for the second straight season.

Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered, and Aaron Nola (2-0) struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as the Phillies captured Game 3 for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is set for Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The Phillies improved to 9-2 at home in the playoffs since 2022.

The first multi-homer playoff game of Harper's career came after his baserunning mistake at the end of Game 2 contributed to a 5-4 Atlanta win. Castellanos had one postseason home run in his career before Wednesday.

Nola allowed two runs on six hits and a walk. Phillies relievers Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, Orion Kerkering and Michael Lorenzen combined to throw 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia had RBIs for the Braves, who have been pushed to the brink of elimination despite posting baseball's best record in the regular season.

In the Atlanta third, Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled down the right field line for his first hit of the postseason. Albies drove him home with a single one pitch later.

Castellanos led off the home third with a line-drive homer to left off Bryce Elder (0-1).

Marsh singled and moved to third on a groundout and Turner's infield single. Harper turned on a slider and sent it to the upper deck in right for a 4-1 lead.

Elder left the game after Alec Bohm singled and Bryson Stott walked. J.T. Realmuto sent a double to the wall off Michael Tonkin to make it 6-1 at inning's end.

Elder lasted 2 2/3 innings in his playoff debut, allowing six runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Harper's second home run, off Brad Hand, flew 414 feet to straightaway center and snuck over the wall for a 7-1 lead in the fifth.

Marcell Ozuna singled in the sixth before Nola exited. Kevin Pillar worked a nine-pitch walk off Strahm, and Arcia drove Ozuna home on the next pitch.

In the bottom half of the frame, Turner took AJ Smith-Shawver deep to left center to make it an 8-2 game. Castellanos and Marsh piled on by going back-to-back off Smith-Shawver in the eighth.

—Adam Zielonka, Field Level Media