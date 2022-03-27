BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — N.C. State, the top seed in the Bridgeport Regional, advanced to its first Elite Eight in 24 years on Saturday, Raina Perez’s steal and fast break layup in the closing seconds put the Wolfpack ahead to stay in their 66-63 triumph over No. 4 Notre Dame which led most of the way. Despite being the higher seed, N.C. State won’t have any kind of advantage in Monday’s regional final, as second-seeded UConn pulled away late from No. 3 Indiana, 75-58, in Saturday’s second game.