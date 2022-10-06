MVP — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

As much as we love to talk about Aaron Judge and his close encounter with the American League Triple Crown, Paul Goldschmidt was pretty close too, finishing top-five in the National League in home runs (35), RBI (115), and batting average (.317). Goldschmidt also finished top ten in runs scored (106), walk rate (12.1 percent), on-base percentage (.404), slugging percentage (.578), OPS (.981), weighted runs created-plus (177), fWAR (7.1), and rWAR (7.8).

The only categories that Goldschmidt led the National League in were slugging percentage and OPS. Still, despite not being the top of the class in too many categories, he was damn close in every one that mattered. While his defense did take a step back in 2022 based on advanced metrics like Defensive Runs Saved (2) and Total Zone Fielding Runs Above Average (3) — which were arguably Goldschmidt’s worst ratings since 2012 — he was still a valued infielder and batsman.



The biggest argument against Goldschmidt is that, despite tailing off toward the end of the season, the Cardinals were playing their best baseball of the year. They continued to pull away from the Brewers in the NL Central even when Goldschmidt wasn’t raking. Voters with that mentality would likely give their votes to San Diego’s Manny Machado. After all, the Padres clinched a postseason berth without Fernando Tatís Jr. down the stretch, Juan Soto playing the worst baseball of his career, Josh Hader pitching like a little leaguer, and Josh Bell playing more like Josh Peck (more on that later). However, anybody with eyes can compare both players’ stats and realize who deserves the award. Goldschmidt was continually snubbed as a member of the Diamondbacks. After a few years on a legitimately good team, he’ll get the hardware he always deserved.